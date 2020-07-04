Trump arrives at Mount Rushmore to celebrate the Fourth to packed crowd without wearing masks

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived at Mount Rushmore Friday night to celebrate the Fourth of July and were greeted by way of a packed crowd – have been not wearing mask nor social distancing.

The event kicked off with patriotic tunes, flyovers and messages from servicemembers from South Dakota.

Former ‘Entertainment Tonight’ host Mary Hart, a former Miss South Dakota’ served as emcee for the night.

The Trumps were greeted by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem while they arrived in the state. First daughter Tiffany Trump and boyfriend Michael Boulos traveled to Mount Rushmore with the family.

Former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family were also available.

Kim Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., who holds a position with the campaign, tested positive for the coronavirus in South Dakota ahead of Friday night’s celebrations, DailyMail.com confirmed.

Donald Trump Jr. tested negative.

Trump will make remarks at Mount Rushmore on Friday, July 3 – where the state says the crowd will be limited to 7,500 attendees

President Trump also told reporters that he thought the U.S. economy was who is fit and there would be a ‘V shape’ recovery amid coronavirus cases spiking around the country

A sign beyond a ranger station describes the fire danger as high in the Black Hills near Mount Rushmore National Monument. Trump’s event has been criticized because the fireworks could spark a forest fire

Trump supporters on horseback go through Keystone, South Dakota ahead of his planned appearance Friday night at Mount Rushmore

Protesters also gathered ahead of President Trump’s visit, includinfg those representing different local tribes

Guilfoyle hadn’t had contact with the president.

Prior to leaving for the trip, Trump mentioned how Mount Rushmore was in ‘good shape.’

‘We’re going to Mount Rushmore. Mount Rushmore is in great shape and it is going to be in great shape for years and years to come,’ the president told reporters on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews before that he left. ‘I’ll be building a speech there. I’ll be seeing many people, a lot of each person and I do believe it will be an incredible evening.’

Trump’s allusion to Mount Rushmore’s endurance was a preview of the speech he plans to deliver that will give attention to condemning protesters who want to ‘tear down’ the nation’s history.

As the coronavirus crisis has continued to loom, the president has leaned into culture war themes, including the preservation of Confederate monuments, which have come under assault in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and the subsequent ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests.

The White House has argued that if military bases and statues are renamed and removed, it will likely be a slippery slope to figures like George Washington, whose bust is on Mount Rushmore, being ‘erased.’ Washington was a slave-owner, as was Thomas Jefferson, who’s also on the South Dakota sculpture.

The Associated Press reported Friday that Trump plans to go after the ‘left wing mob and people practicing cancel culture,’ according to a person knowledgeable about his remarks.

And that he’ll condemn ‘totalitarian behavior that is completely alien to American life.’

On the tarmac, the president also touted the economic recovery, saying the econmy is ‘doing very well.’

‘I think we will have a V-shape,’ he added, and thus the economy will come straight back as quickly as it fell.

While in his motorcade before departure, Trump tweeted out numerous Congressional endorsements, including for former White House medical practitioner Ronny Jackson, who that he originally endorsed in February, and also Rep. Jeff Van Drew, the New Jersey Democrat-turned-Republican who voted against the president’s impeachment.

Earlier Friday, the president played golf at his Virginia club.

Trump has tried to stick to culture war themes and the economy as opposed to talking about the rise in coronavirus cases, which topped 50,000 new cases a day earlier in the day this week.

But public health experts have warned that his back-to-back Fourth of July events could only make things worse.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked about Trump’s trip to South Dakota on Wednesday, although he did not criticize it directly, that he suggested it wasn’t smart to go.

‘You should avoid whenever possible gathering in crowds where people cannot maintain physical distance,’ Fauci said.

‘Avoid crowds, wear a mask, keep physical distance,’ the doctor continued during an Instagram Q&A with former CNN White House Correspondent Jessica Yellin. ‘It does not matter what the reason behind the congregation, whether it’s a celebration here, the demonstration there. It doesn’t make a difference – wear a mask.’

Similarly, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared that she cautioned the Department of the Interior concerning having Saturday’s Fourth regarding July celebration in Washington, D.D.

The president plus first woman will present the ‘Salute to America’ coming from the White House’s South Lawn plus the Ellipse. There is going to be military flyovers and, afterwards, the yearly fireworks screen.

Bowser said the event has been against CDC guidelines and may cause an increase in COVID-19.

The fireworks at Friday evening of event within South Dakota are difficult too simply because they could cause a fireplace.

Trump previously blew this caution off stating, ‘What could burn? It’s stone.’

But one previous park recognized said that the event may ‘endanger open public safety’ but it will surely be ‘extremely difficult’ to evacuate crowds of people in case of an unexpected emergency.

The crowd is going to be limited to 7,500 attendees.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem likewise said that right now there would not become social removing put in place at the celebration, but they will be giving out totally free masks.

The expense of the celebration has also elevated eyebrows.

TMZ acquired documents demonstrating the Friday night fireworks display will definitely cost a little below $600,000.

The display alone cost $350,000, paid out to a business called Pyro Spectaculars.

An environmenal consulting harder named Ero Resources Corporation was paid out $138,800 to work with the celebration. Security plus screening will definitely cost $33,000. Permitting plus inspections will definitely cost $30,000.

The National Fire Protection Association was paid out $30,000 for contacting. Finally, $3,500 has been spent on portable toilets.