Trump appears to ignore guest talking about saving small businesses to tweet threat to China

Donald Trump appeared to ignore a small company owner during a meeting at the White House as she discussed how she handled the coronavirus outbreak as he fired off a tweet threatening China.

The president had gathered some GOP governors and business industry executives to talk about re-opening the economy after and amid the coronavirus outbreak. As one company owner told her tale, Mr Trump was pictured looking at a mobile smartphone.

The familiar light of a phone screen lit his face and suit jacket as the woman spoke.

It was not a long time before a tweet appeared from Mr Trump’s personal account.

“It was not Ambassador Lighthizer’s fault (yesterday in Committee) in that perhaps I didn’t make myself clear, but the U.S. certainly does maintain a policy option, under various conditions, of a complete decoupling from China. Thank you!” the president appeared to have written from the meeting, referring to the usa trade representative, Robert Lighthizer.





Pool reporters in the area at the executive mansion quickly took to Twitter with images of the president on his phone during the official meeting about the economy and a pandemic which has staggered the economy for months and killed significantly more than 117,000 people in the United States.





The president was referring to a comment Mr Lighthizer made during Wednesday testimony ahead of the House Ways and Means Committee.

“Do I think that you can sit down and decouple the United States economy from the Chinese economy now?” Mr Lighthizer asked rhetorically. “That was a policy option years ago, but I don’t think it’s a policy or reasonable policy option at this point. I think you will see supply chains come back as a result of U.S. policy.”

The day’s designated pooler for all print outlets sent a report that Mr Trump tucked his phone back to his jacket at 3:56 p.m. The tweet carried the same timestamp.