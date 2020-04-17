Trump Appears to Back Those Protesting Social Distancing Measures

On Friday, President Donald Trump was seen supporting protesters of three states having Democratic governors who had gathered to rally against the extended lockdown.

Reportedly, on Thursday Trump had asked the governors to decide on the lockdown tenure. But, the next day he was seen sparking tension between Governors and protesters in Michigan, Minnesota, and Virginia through tweets.

Trump tweeted “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” It was followed by another tweet “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!”

LIBERATE MINNESOTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

“LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!” Trump tweeted. It referred to Virginia’s extended background checks and limitations on the purchase of guns which was signed as law the previous week.

The trio is considered to be swing contests in the 2020 Presidential election. In 2016, Trump won in Michigan with trouble. He wishes to take Minnesota. However, it’s been long that Minnesota has elected a Republican candidate as President. Meanwhile, Trump might be the scapegoat in Virginia’s presidential election.

The tweets come amidst the increasing number of protests at different state capitols against the expansion of stay-at-home orders.

