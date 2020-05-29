Trump announces unprecedented action against China

“They’ve ripped off the United States like no one has ever done before,” Trump stated of China, as he decried the best way Beijing has “raided our factories” and “gutted” American business, casting Beijing as a central foil he’ll run against within the remaining months of his re-election marketing campaign.

Trump known as out China for “espionage to steal our industrial secrets, of which there are many,” introduced steps to guard American traders from Chinese monetary practices, accused Beijing of “unlawfully claiming territory in the Pacific Ocean” and threatening freedom of navigation.

The President blasted Beijing for passing a nationwide safety regulation that basically undermines Hong Kong’s autonomy, saying that going ahead, the US will deal with Hong Kong the best way it treats the remainder of China. Trump stated the US will strip Hong Kong of the particular coverage measures on extradition, commerce, journey and customs the US had beforehand granted it.

And Trump went as far as to announce the US would pull out of the World Health Organization throughout the world coronavirus pandemic, claiming that China has complete management over the WHO.