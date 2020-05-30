Trump announces termination of US relationship with WHO – Armenian News

During a information convention on Friday afternoon, US President Donald Trump introduced the top of the his nation’s relationship with the World Health Organization.

Trump stated he made this choice as a result of the group hasn’t made coronavirus reforms, in accordance with Wsls.com.

He stated Chinese officers “ignored” their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured the WHO to mislead the world when the virus was first found.

He famous that the U.S. contributes about $450 million to the world physique whereas China offers about $40 million.

The U.S. is the biggest supply of monetary assist to the WHO and its exit is predicted to considerably weaken the group. Trump stated the U.S. can be “redirecting” the cash to “other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs,” with out offering specifics.