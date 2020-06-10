Trump announces surprise campaign rallies in multiple states despite rising US coronavirus cases

Donald Trump, despite rising coronavirus cases and hospitalisations in some states, says he will soon hold campaign rallies in Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona and North Carolina.

The president will return to the campaign trail with a big deficit to create up nationally against Joe Biden, the former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. But he can do so in three states – Oklahoma is the lone exception – where, considering that the start of June, each has recorded its highest three-day average of infections since the Covid-19 outbreak began.

Mr Trump’s top spokeswoman, Kayleigh McEnany, told reporters previously Wednesday that the Trump team would do all it could to help keep rally-goers as safe as you possibly can. She failed to explain how they would take to doing so.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not merely the headlines

Health experts continue to warn against large gatherings as a result of highly infectious disease which has killed at the least 112,000 people in America while infecting at the least 1.9m.

More follows…