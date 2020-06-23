Trump announces he’ll issue executive order to ‘make the cities guard their monuments’

“We are going to do an executive order and make the cities guard their monuments,” Trump told Eternal Word Television Network’s Raymond Arroyo. “This is a disgrace.”

Arroyo, who’s also a Fox News contributor, played a clip of the interview on Monday’s edition of “The Ingraham Angle.”

“It’s a disgrace,” Trump repeated. “Remember, some of this is great artwork. This is magnificent artwork, as good as there is anywhere in the world, as good as you see in France, as good as you see anywhere.”

“Most of these people don’t even know what they’re taking down,” the president added. Click here for more on our top story.

Seattle will move to dismantle ‘CHOP’ zone after shootings, mayor says

Seattle will move to end the police-free zone referred to as the “Capitol Hill Organized Protest,” or “CHOP,” after two recent shootings, one of that has been deadly, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Monday, signaling that the stunning chapter in the city’s history could be drawing to an in depth.

The mayor said the violence was distracting from changes sought by thousands of peaceful protesters seeking to address racial inequity and police brutality. Activists set up “CHOP” in the city’s Capitol Hill neighbor hood about fourteen days ago, barricading off the area after police evacuated a ransacked precinct building there.

“The cumulative impacts of the gatherings and protests and the nighttime atmosphere and violence has led to increasingly difficult circumstances for our businesses and residents,” Durkan said at a news conference. “The impacts have increased and the safety has decreased.”

The dismantling of the CHOP followed the death of a 19-year-old man in a Saturday shooting in which another individual was injured. City leaders have faced mounting criticism — including from President Trump — over the protest zone amid reports of violence inside the area and how police can respond to such incidents. Police had not been able to go inside the zone. Click here for more.

Jimmy Kimmel slammed by Donald Trump, Jr, social networking over N-word controversy

Several a-listers are finding themselves under fire for inappropriate past behavior as racial tension remains high following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody not exactly one month ago. Among those is late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Fox News recently obtained audio from the 2013 podcast inside which Kimmel admitted to having used the N-word in 1996 any time imitating Snoop Dogg for any Christmas track. In the same job interview, the amusing imitated dark-colored comedian George Wallace simply by altering their speech routine.

One of Kimmel’s top authorities was Donald Trump Jr., who messaged, “To be clear, I’m 100% towards pushing comedians for comedies, even negative jokes coming from unfunny compromise comedians just like Jimmy Kimmel…but according to the left’s own woke rules that will @JimmyKimmel would like to push others to live simply by, it’s tough to observe @ABCNetwork permits him to keep their show.”

“So Jimmy Kimmel says the N word, acts in blackface, AND makes light of sexual exploitation of women?” had written another Twitter user. “This is your california king?” Click here for even more.

Stock options contracts tumble, recuperate after Navarro clarifies US-China trade comments made upon Fox News.

Pollster Nate Silver states Trump may ‘absolutely win’ 2020 political election despite join in polls.

Trump signs order expanding migrants restrictions to include H-1B, other guest-worker programs.

Rice University college student group requires ‘Black House,’ better IDENTIFICATION photos, sculpture removal.

MLB plans 60-game slate, quickest since 1878 as partnership balks.

US soldier arrested of conspiring to wipe out unit by providing classified information to chaotic neo-Nazi team.

US set to announce aluminum tariffs on Canada: record.

Coronavirus very likely to delay Amazon Prime Day.

SoftBank begins $21B sale of T-Mobile shares.

Tucker Carlson offers his carry out why protesters are trying to tear down America’s monuments in addition to statues.

