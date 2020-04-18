Trump announces guidelines for lifting lockdowns but defers to state governors – video | US news

Donald Trump and his coronavirus taskforce have unveiled a set of federal guidelines for reopening the economic system, which comprise three phases but in the end defer to governors on when and the way to return their states to regular.

‘A prolonged lockdown combined with a forced economic depression would inflict an immense and wide-ranging toll on public health,’ he mentioned. In Trump’s plan, the accountability for opening companies throughout the nation lies with state, not federal, authorities. The announcement was in stark distinction to an earlier press convention the place Trump mentioned he had ‘total authority’ over the re-opening of the nation