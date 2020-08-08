Trump announces executive actions to provide economic relief after stimulus talks broke down

“We have repeatedly stated our willingness to immediately sign legislation providing extended unemployment benefits, protecting Americans from eviction and providing additional relief payments to families. Democrats have refused these offers, they want to negotiate, what they really want is bailout money for states run by Democrat governors and mayors, they’ve been on really bad for decades,” Trump informed fans in a politically charged address at his Bedminster, N.J., resort.

It’s uncertain where Trump will get the cash to spend for the actions and whether they will deal with legal difficulties.

The president’s choice to do an end run around Congress highlights the deep stress in between Democratic leaders and the White House as the United States has actually stopped working to tame the coronavirus pandemic, leading to a rise in cases and economic destruction simply months prior to the governmental election.

Trump has actually regularly tried to shift blame to others, while declaring that the United States has exceptional screening capabilities and pressing schools and companies to resume.

And the collapse in the current stimulus talks came after both sides declined to make any development compromises and as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has actually mostly remained on the sidelines.

White House and Democratic leaders stayed trillions of dollars apart on any offer, with Democrats promoting the $3 trillion HEROES Act and the White House intending to remain at $1 trillion. Senate Republicans likewise were …