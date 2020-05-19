Trump announces aid for public transit systems in DC, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle

The San Francisco Bay Area will certainly obtain over $700 million in government funds to maintain its trains running and its flight terminal open.

Portland and Seattle will certainly obtain smaller sized total up to maintain their transit systems open, $184 million and $166 million, specifically. “These funds help replace lost fare revenue, very important!” Trump included.

Trump’s statements are an obvious adjustment of tone towards Democratic mentions asking for government financing for state and regional administration.

“Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help?” the head of state tweeted in lateApril “I am open to discussing anything, but just asking?”

He resembled a variety of Republicans that vocally opposed offering states with pension plan shortages and various other monetary problems that precede coronavirus a government bailout. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recommended that states rather proclaim personal bankruptcy.

Democratic leaders, specifically New YorkGov Andrew Cuomo, stated that their states had actually frequently paid even more to the federal government than they obtained.

“It’s not the time to be saying, ‘Well, you put in a dollar more than I did, or I put in $5 more than you did.’ … But if you want to go to who’s getting bailed out and who paid what, nobody would be bailing out New York state,” Cuomo stated in action to President Trump’s April tweet.

“If you want to look at who gives, we are the No. 1 giver — no one puts more money into the pot,” Cuomo proceeded.

Trump revealed on May 14 that the NY Metropolitan Transportation Authority would be receiving $3.9 billion as component of the TREATMENTAct Cuomo stated he would certainly talked to the head of state concerning the state’s “funding issues” previously that day.

“He heard me out,” Cuomo informed press reporters. “I’ve also asked him to expedite certain payments and he’s expediting a $3.9 billion payment to MTA… which desperately needs funding because the ridership is way down. And the president cut red tape and actually sent the first installment today, so I’m grateful for that and I thank him.”