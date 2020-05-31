Trump and Zuckerberg spoke by phone Friday

“I’ve been struggling with how to respond to the President’s tweets and posts all day. Personally, I have a visceral negative reaction to this kind of divisive and inflammatory rhetoric,” Zuckerberg stated. “But I’m responsible for reacting not just in my personal capacity but as the leader of an institution committed to free expression.”
Twitter had labeled the identical submit as a glorification of violence.
“Unlike Twitter, we do not have a policy of putting a warning in front of posts that may incite violence because we believe that if a post incites violence, it should be removed regardless of whether it is newsworthy, even if it comes from a politician. We have been in touch with the White House today to explain these policies as well,” Zuckerberg wrote in Friday’s submit.
CNN has reached out to the White House for remark.