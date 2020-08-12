Trump and top House Republican embrace candidate who promoted QAnon conspiracy theory

Trump provided a full-throated recommendation of Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday after she won a main overflow in Georgia, calling her a “future Republican Star” and “a real WINNER!” in a tweet.

Greene has actually drawn reaction from some GOP legislators– and has actually even formerly been rebuked by McCarthy and other House Republican leaders– and put the celebration in a challenging position throughout an election year where control of the White House and Congress are at stake. But top Republicans are now backing her after she beat John Cowan in an overflow.

Top House Republican leaders were quiet on Greene’s success Tuesday night and didn’t weigh in for hours on Wednesday early morning, however then used a recommendation in reaction to concerns from CNN.

A McCarthy representative, who decreased to be called, stated in a declaration Wednesday afternoon that House Republicans “look forward” to Greene’s success in November.

“We look forward to Georgians Andrew Clyde and Marjorie Taylor Greene – and all of our Republican candidates across the country – winning in November so that we can enact policies to renew the American dream, restore our way of life, and rebuild the greatest economy in the world,” the declaration stated, including, “It’s clear that the Democrat Party does not share those goals,” and particularly slamming previous Vice President Joe Biden, DemocraticRep Ilhan Omar and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Minority Whip Steve Scalise and GOP conference chair Liz Cheney have actually not yet commented openly on …

