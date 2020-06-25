Trump and Polish president Duda split over fate of US troops leaving Germany

Donald Trump and his Polish counterpart split on Wednesday over the fate of 27,000 American military troops the US president has vowed to get rid of from Germany.

Mr Trump is miffed at German leaders for maybe not paying more into Nato coffers, calling its contributions a “tremendous delinquency.” He has railed against many of the European members of the military alliance, setup after World War II to guard against potential Russian aggression.

Other world leaders have mostly tried to please Mr Trump during White House visits when they have joined him for a joint press conference or remarks. Andrzej Duda largely did exactly the same, but did break with Mr Trump on the fate of the troops now stationed in Germany.





Download the newest Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

The Polish leader said removing any of the 52,000 US troopers currently in Germany from European soil could be “very detrimental to European security.”

A few moments later, Mr Trump told reporters Poland likely would get some of the 27,000 that’ll be leaving. But he said some of that number would be “coming home.”

Watch more

Mr Trump floated the notion that Germany is paying “less than 1 per cent” of its gross domestic product to Nato. The alliance’s bylaws state members should devote 2 % to the group.

“If you assume they’re paying 1 per cent, it’s a tremendous delinquency,” the US leader said before appearing to confirm — today, at the very least — that the 27,000 troops will visit “other places.”

“Poland would be one of those other places in Europe,” he said, saying putting more American military forces closer to Russian soil would send a “strong signal” to the Kremlin.

Some of Mr Trump’s critics have slammed his proposal, saying it really is void of any strategic rationale. They cite his years-old feud with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with whom that he at times has clashed. She was a detailed global confidante and ally of former President Barack Obama.

Meantime, Mr Trump again claimed – without offering evidence – that protesters objecting to racial inequality in the United States want to topple statues of Jesus Christ.

“Now they’re looking at Jesus Christ,” Mr Trump said without naming any specific statues of the Christian icon that might be at risk.