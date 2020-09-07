Trump and Pence try a messaging reboot on economic recovery

“On this Labor Day, it’s important to remember that in the last three years wages were rising at their fastest pace in the last decade,” Pence told workers and their families on Monday at the Dairyland Power Cooperative just east of the Mississippi River.

He continued: “I encourage you to keep pressing on. Keep showing the strength and the faith and the resilience that working people have always shown in the history of this nation. Keep standing with us and we’ll keep standing with you.”

The uplifting speech was befitting of Pence, who has developed a knack for conventional campaigning in the age of Covid-19 while President Donald Trump plows ahead on the culture war front — stoking disproven theories about voter fraud, amplifying footage of violent riots, and warning suburban families their lives will change for the worse if Democrats win at the presidential level this fall.

While the vice president courted construction workers in one of Pennsylvania’s most closely watched swing counties last week, Trump excoriated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for visiting a San Francisco hair salon that was closed to local customers due to the pandemic, fended off accusations that he disparaged American soldiers at several points during his presidency and declined to meet with the family of Jacob Blake, the latest Black victim of a police-involved shooting, during a trip to Kenosha, Wis.

A similar split screen unfolded on Monday, as Pence and Trump delivered different…