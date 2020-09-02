Trump and Biden’s election odds are virtually even for the first time in 3 months

Joe Biden may still hold a comfortable lead over Donald Trump in the national polls, but betting odds are now indicating that this will be a closer presidential election than some may think.

According to betting website Smarkets, the incumbent president and his Democratic challenger are now virtually neck-and-neck in their chances of victory for the first time in three months. As of Wednesday morning, the site’s betting market data gave Biden a 50% probability of winning the presidency, with Trump only just trailing with a 49% chance of his own.

That’s a major turnaround from where the two candidates stood at this time last month, when Biden led Trump by 28 percentage points. It’s also the first time since the turn of June that Trump and Biden’s respective probabilities have been so close, according to Smarkets.

A number of factors have contributed to the president’s closing of the gap between him and Biden as of late—namely, the ongoing tumult between protesters, counter-protestors, and police in places like Kenosha, Wisc., and Portland, Ore., which Trump has sought to politicize in his favor.

“Growing civil unrest in Portland and Wisconsin over the summer has given Trump a chance to project his law-and-order stance, and he is seemingly turning the market back in his…

