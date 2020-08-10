Trump and Biden take sharply different paths on immigration By Reuters

©Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he leaves from Bedminster, New Jersey



By John Whitesides and Ted Hesson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump’s push to split down on prohibited immigration and improve legal immigration was at the heart of the Republican’s winning 2016 project and has actually stayed at the leading edge of his White House program.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the most likely Democratic opposition in this year’s governmental election, assures to rescind a lot of the policies put in location by Trump’s administration and rather advance his own platform if he wins onNov 3.

Here is a take a look at a few of their immigration positions.

CORONAVIRUS IMMIGRATION CONSTRAINTS

Trump has actually drastically reduced immigration and travel into the United States throughout the coronavirus pandemic, arguing the actions were required for health factors and to secure tasks for U.S. employees in the face of high joblessness.

During the pandemic, Trump has actually limited the entry of numerous foreign employees and immigrants looking for “green cards” for irreversible residency.

Biden tweeted at the time that Trump was prohibiting immigrants to sidetrack from his administration’s pandemic reaction and that “immigrants help grow our economy and create jobs.”

…