Trump and Biden offer starkly different visions with nation at a crossroads | US news

The existential selection dealing with America was laid naked on Tuesday, as Donald Trump and Joe Biden set out radically contrasting visions for a nation convulsed by seven nights of protests over police brutality and racial injustice.

The president visited the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, after threatening to deploy the American army towards the American folks and being eviscerated by church leaders for utilizing the Bible as a political prop.

Biden, the previous vice-president and presumptive Democratic nominee for president in November, delivered a sombre speech at Philadelphia’s metropolis corridor, suggesting the US is at one of the vital crossroads in its historical past.

Every week of demonstrations have been triggered by the killing of George Floyd, an African American man who died when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for a number of minutes, even after Floyd stopped transferring and pleaded: “I can’t breathe.”

Those phrases are nonetheless “echoing across this nation”, Biden stated in his most high-profile public look because the coronavirus pandemic compelled him to marketing campaign from residence.









Joe Biden speaks concerning the unrest throughout the nation from Philadelphia City Hall on Tuesday. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images



“They speak to a nation where too often just the colour of your skin puts your life at risk,” he stated.

“They speak to a nation where more than 100,000 people have lost their lives to a virus and 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment – with a disproportionate number of these deaths and job losses concentrated in the black and minority communities.”

He added: “It’s a wake-up call for our nation. For all of us.”

Biden promised police reforms to deal with systemic racism. He additionally forcefully condemned Trump, who has a lengthy historical past of sowing racial division.

“We can be forgiven for believing that the president is more interested in power than in principle,” he stated, including that Trump “is part of the problem, and accelerates it”.

He in contrast the president to notoriously racist officers from the 1960s, including: “I promise you this. I won’t traffic in fear and division. I won’t fan the flames of hate. I will seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued this country – not use them for political gain.”

Biden’s criticism got here a day after Trump threatened state governors that he would deploy the army if they didn’t stamp out the protests. If governors don’t use the nationwide guard in adequate numbers to “dominate the streets”, the president warned, the army will step in to “quickly solve the problem for them”.

Democrats known as it the language of a “dictator” and “fascism”.













Demonstrators stage a protest close to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, the place President Donald Trump deliberate a go to on Tuesday. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images



As Trump spoke within the White House Rose Garden on Monday night, US park police and nationwide guard troops used teargas and flash-bangs to ward off peaceable protesters and journalists exterior. This was so the president might stroll from the White House to the historic St John’s church, which had been broken by fireplace and graffiti.

“The president held up a Bible,” Biden stated. “I just wished he opened it once in awhile instead of brandishing it.”

The presidential photograph op additionally angered spiritual leaders. Mariann Edgar Budde, the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, advised CNN: “I am outraged. The president did not pray when he came to St John’s nor … did he acknowledge the agony of our country right now.”

More than 5,600 folks nationwide have been arrested over the previous week for offences akin to stealing, blocking highways and breaking curfew, in line with a depend by the Associated Press, which places the dying toll as at least 9.

Monday evening witnessed extra peaceable protests punctuated by violence in Atlanta, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia and different cities. An SUV ran over a group of officers at a demonstration in Buffalo, injuring three, together with a state trooper who suffered a damaged leg and a shattered pelvis. Manhattan’s flagship Macy’s retailer was amongst many looted.

The scenario in Minneapolis appeared to de-escalate after Floyd’s brother made an impassioned plea for peace at the spot the place he died. Former officer Derek Chauvin, who put his knee on the handcuffed Floyd’s neck, has been charged with homicide.

In Washington, the joint chiefs of employees chairman, Gen Mark Milley, and the lawyer common, William Barr, walked the streets of Washington whereas army helicopters flew overhead. On Tuesday Trump tweeted: “DC had no problems last night. Many arrests. Great job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination. Likewise, Minneapolis was great (thank you President Trump!).”













President Donald Trump walks from the White House via Lafayette Park to go to St John’s church in Washington on Monday. Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP



He has forged himself as a strongman and “your president of law and order”, previewing a probably electoral technique to painting Biden as delicate on crime. In 1968, Richard Nixon ran because the law-and-order candidate within the aftermath of riots following the assassination of the Martin Luther King Jr, beating Hubert Humphrey for the White House.

Using capital letters, Trump posted a phrase popularised by Nixon: “SILENT MAJORITY!”

The president has acquired backing from Republican allies. Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas tweeted: “Anarchy, rioting, and looting needs to end tonight. If local law enforcement is overwhelmed and needs back-up, let’s see how tough these Antifa terrorists are when they’re facing off with the 101st Airborne Division. We need to have zero tolerance for this destruction.”

In deeply polarised Washington, Democrats warned of a ethical management vacuum. Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, stated on Tuesday: “We would hope that the president of the United States would follow the lead of so many other presidents before him to be a healer-in-chief, and not a fanner of the flame.”

Unrest over Floyd’s dying has rocked a nation already in disaster over the coronavirus outbreak and financial shutdown that has left 105,000 useless and greater than 41 million submitting for unemployment advantages.