Trump And Biden Neck And Neck In The Polls

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are currently neck and neck in the polls for this November’s election, so you can’t write off any result just yet!

Solid Approval Rating For The President

Last week, Rasmussen Reports reported that the gap between President Trump and Biden in the polls had narrowed to only 3 points, with a previous 10 point gap. This week, they’ve found that while Biden has seemingly hit a poll ceiling, the President is still edging up closer to him. By Wednesday, the previous gap of 10 points was down to only 2, with Trump at 45% and Biden at 47% – a result solidly within the margin of error for a poll.

Not only is this the case, but President Trump’s approval ratings are up to 49%. At this stage in Barack Obama’s presidency back in 2012, the former President had the exact same approval rating. Bear in mind, of course, that Obama went on to win re-election that very same year.

Noon tomorrow we release another Biden vs Trump match-up poll – 2500 National Likely Voters Some pollsters are apparently lowering their GOP sample % now in Registered Voters polls then show them much higher near elections. Below – our weights & how they worked in 2016 & 2020. https://t.co/qbbgv6VCiT — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) July 21, 2020

Trump Won Before, He Can Win Again!

A recent set of polls also suggested there were a number of “secret” Trump voters in the swing states of Pennsylvania. In a study conducted by Monmouth University, a majority of voters in the area believe that there is a significant number of “secret Trump voters” who aren’t speaking out about their beliefs in public or in polls. 54% of registered voters said that they were surprised when Trump carried Pennsylvania’s electoral college votes in 2016, and 57% think there “a number of so-called secret voters in their communities who support Trump but won’t tell anyone about it.”

If the Monmouth polling is accurate, combined with this, then those who speak of doom and gloom and imminent Biden presidency may be kicking themselves come November! President Trump stormed into office in 2016, defying all the pundits and polls, so this very much could be the same case this year. Do not give up hope!