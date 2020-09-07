Trump and Biden accuse each other of politicising Covid-19 vaccine

President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, have accused each other of politicising a Covid-19 vaccine, threatening to undermine the public confidence that is required to ensure enough people take the inoculation when it is available.

In a Labor Day press briefing at the White House, Mr Trump said it would be “dangerous” for the US if people listened to concerns raised by Mr Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, about a potential coronavirus vaccine.

“Biden and his very liberal running mate . . . would destroy this country and would destroy this economy. [They] should immediately apologise for the reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric. They are . . . endangering lives and it undermines science,” he said.

Ms Harris, a Democratic senator from California, told CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday that she would not take the president’s word alone that a Covid-19 vaccine was safe, effective and ready for use by the public.

“I would not trust Donald Trump, and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about,” Ms Harris told CNN.

Mr Trump said he had recently spoken to the chief executives of J&J and Pfizer, pharmaceutical companies developing Covid-19…