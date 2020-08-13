Trump amplifies Kamala Harris ‘birther’ theory

President Donald Trump states he has actually heard Democratic running mate Kamala Harris “doesn’t qualify” to function as United States vice-president, enhancing a fringe legal theory critics decry as racist.

Ms Harris was born to a Jamaican dad and Indian mom in Oakland, California, on 20 October 1964.

But a constitutional law teacher has actually questioned her eligibility.

For years, Mr Trump promoted an incorrect “birther” theory that President Barack Obama was not born in the United States.

At Thursday’s interview, Mr Trump was inquired about the argument versus Ms Harris, who is a California senator.

The Republican president stated: “I simply heard it today that she does not fulfill the requirements and by the method the attorney that composed that piece is an extremely extremely certified, really skilled attorney.

” I have no concept if that’s right. I would have presumed the Democrats would have inspected that out prior to she gets selected to run for vice-president.

“But that’s a very serious… you’re saying that, they’re saying that she doesn’t qualify because she wasn’t born in this country.”

The press reporter responded there was no concern that Ms Harris was born in the United States, …