Trump Amplifies Kamala Harris ‘Birther’ Conspiracy : NPR

Updated at 8:15 p.m. ET

President Trump stoked a controversial theory being promoted by supporters — and his campaign — that Sen. Kamala Harris of California is not eligible for the vice presidency.

The Democrat was born in California and therefore qualifies for the job.

Trump, who led a “birther” conspiracy movement against former President Barack Obama, told reporters Thursday that he heard a “highly qualified, very talented lawyer” opine that Harris didn’t qualify to serve as vice president but did not know if it were true or not. Trump was responding to a question and was referring to a Newsweek opinion piece by law professor John Eastman inaccurately calling into…