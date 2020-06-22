Trump aides debate future size and look of signature rallies after Tulsa debacle

Ahead of the President’s visit on Saturday to Tulsa, there was tentative plans to announce another rally for the near future, perhaps as soon as the next a couple of weeks.

Now, it remains unclear when — and how — Trump will move forward along with his flagship political events. Some advisers suggested it could be weeks or even months before Trump attempts yet another rally, though as of Monday morning no decisions had been made on how to proceed.

When the President speaks Tuesday in Phoenix it will be to a group of young supporters, not a rally, though aides are now trying to ensure that event appears full. And Trump will visit Wisconsin on Thursday within an official capacity.

Once viewed as a method to spring Trump’s campaign right into a new phase — and improve the mood of a mostly homebound President — the Tulsa event as an alternative devolved in to what many of Trump’s aides acknowledge was an unfortunate mistake that distilled the President’s political woes five months before the general election.

Pictures of a half-full arena bore no resemblance to the ocean of people Trump was expecting and publicly predicting — a blunder, aides later said, as it raised expectations unrealistically. Instead of delivering the revolutionary rebuke on his rival Joe Biden that his campaign advisers were longing for, Trump delivered a disjointed speech that seemed designed to entertain rather than drive votes to an audience that appeared sparse and subdued from his vantage point. Instead of departing Tulsa with a lift, Trump appeared deflated as he came ultimately back to the White House with his tie hanging loose around his neck. As coverage of the event dedicated to its shortcomings on Sunday, Trump only grew more upset. He was seething and spent the day lashing out at staff, a few sources said. Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale, who was simply well aware Trump could be upset by the turnout, hasn’t been the only real target of Trump’s ire. Instead, sources predicted anybody — White House officials included — could be fired over what happened. The ultimate outcome, multiple people near to the President predicted, depends on the length of time the story of the rally’s sparse attendance stays in the news. By Monday morning, a debate had commenced over what direction to go — and whether the massive rallies which can be the President’s political stock-in-trade are feasible or wise as that he seeks to show around a flagging reelection effort. Trump’s campaign has blamed the lackluster turnout on protesters who scared away supporters or blocked them from entering, though CNN teams on the floor in Tulsa did not witness blocked entrances and reported heavy police presence in the secure area surrounding the Bank of Oklahoma Center. Ultimately, just fewer than 6,200 people attended the rally , according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Plans for an overflow speech were canceled as fewer than 25 people gathered in the area it had been meant to occur. Trump once predicted 20,000 people in the area by having an additional 40,000 outside. Few people around Trump believe rallies will undoubtedly be eliminated altogether. But the empty seats and vacant overflow lot in Tulsa were an illustration that their formula needs rethinking amid a continuing pandemic and an altered political landscape. There are discussions about finding outdoor venues where supporters may possibly feel safer convening, the folks familiar said. One campaign source suggested holding more airplane hangar rallies, a standard feature of Trump’s last campaign that allowed him to visit a spot without ever leaving the airport. Other officials acknowledged that Tulsa was a sign even Trump’s supporters remain wary of large crowds as coronavirus continues to spread, a reality that could force his campaign to book smaller venues for greatly paid down audiences. Trump has convened smaller rallies before, particularly as he campaigned during the 2018 midterm elections. He has filled suburban high school gyms and hangars at small regional airports easily, although President himself has stated he prefers playing massive arenas where rock stars and sports teams sell out. Whether Trump agrees to more smaller rallies remains to be observed. But aides do appear to uniformly genuinely believe that predicting massive turnout ahead of time is a mistake which only sets Trump and his team up for disappointment. Some White House aides were privately annoyed when campaign staffers were offering inflated predictions of the crowd size in public places last week prior to the event, believing the public forecasting would cause embarrassment. Yet it had been the President himself who drove those predictions, stating publicly whilst he was departing the White House on Saturday for Tulsa he was expecting record crowds. “The crowds are unbelievable,” Trump said. “They haven’t seen anything like it.”

CNN’s Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins and Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.

