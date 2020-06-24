Trump again refers to coronavirus as ‘kung flu’ – Panorama

U.S. President Trump referred to the coronavirus as the “kung flu” on Tuesday all through his speech addressing young adults in Phoenix, despite past criticisms that the phrase is racist, The Hill reported.

The president used the word “kung flu” when speaking to students from the conservative group Turning Point Action, days after saying it at his campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday.

The first reported outbreak of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, was in Wuhan, China, and Trump’s nickname because of it is a riff on kung fu, a name for Chinese fighting techinques.

“I said the other night, there’s never been anything where they have so many names,” Trump said, referencing his Tulsa event, that has been his first campaign rally since the pandemic closed down much of the united states. “I could give you 19 or 20 names for that, right? It’s got all different names.”

The president then listed several names for the illness, including the coronavirus, the “Wuhan” virus and “the Chinese virus.” When Trump said “kung flu,” the crowd responded with cheers.

Trump then questioned “what’s the 19” in COVID-19, saying that “some people can’t explain what the 19” is.

The name COVID-19 refers to the truth that the disease arose in 2019.

The president’s use of the word comes after White House counselor Kellyanne Conway criticized reports of a White House official calling the virus the “kung flu.” Conway called the reports “highly offensive” and requested a CBS News reporter name the state during a briefing.

Trump has been criticized previously for calling the coronavirus the “Wuhan virus” and the “Chinese virus,” and officials have defended him, saying that media outlets had used the terms in the last days of the pandemic.