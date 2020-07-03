Trump again hails U.S. COVID-19 testing as cases rise by record levels – Panorama

U.S. President Donald Trump, yet again, hailed the United States’ coronavirus testing as COVID-19 cases in the united states increased by more than 55,000 on Thursday, a brand new daily worldwide record for the pandemic, Reuters reported.

A surge in coronavirus cases over the past week has put Trump’s handling of the crisis beneath the microscope and led a few governors to prevent plans to reopen their states after strict lockdowns.

“There is a rise in Coronavirus cases because our testing is so massive and so good, far bigger and better than any other country,” Trump said in a tweet late on Thursday.

“This is great news, but even better news is that death, and the death rate, is down,” he said.

The daily U.S. tally of cases stood at 55,274 late on Thursday, topping the last single-day record of 54,771 set by Brazil on June 19.

The wave of new cases has a few governors halting or back-pedaling on plans to reopen their states after months of strict lockdowns, closing beaches and canceling fireworks displays within the upcoming Independence Day week-end.

The United States has recorded not quite 129,000 deaths from the outbreak, nearly one fourth of the known worldwide total.

More than 10.89 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 520,066​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. The United States alone has recorded about 2.76 million cases.

Infections have been reported in significantly more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China late last year.