Trump advisers urge 2022 delisting of U.S.-listed Chinese cos that fail to meet U.S. audit standards By Reuters

By Alexandra Alper

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Trump administration authorities have actually prompted the president to delist Chinese business that trade on U.S. exchanges and fail to meet U.S. auditing requirements by January 2022, Securities and Exchange Commission and Treasury authorities stated on Thursday.

The remarks followed President Donald Trump charged a group of secret advisers, consisting of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, with preparing a report with suggestions to safeguard U.S. financiers from Chinese business whose audit files have actually long been avoided U.S. regulators.

It likewise comes amidst growing pressure from Congress to punish Chinese business that get themselves of U.S. capital markets however do not adhere to American guidelines dealt with by American competitors.

“We are simply leveling the playing field, holding Chinese firms listed in the U.S. to the same standards as everyone else,” a Treasury main informed press reporters in an instruction call about the report.

The U.S. Senate all passed legislation in May that might avoid some Chinese business from noting their shares on U.S. …