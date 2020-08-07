White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow tells CNN’s Poppy Harlow the US unemployment rate will drop into the single digits as the country moves from summer to fall and dismissed the idea that the economic recovery is slowing after a sharp drop in the number of jobs created in July.
#CNN #News
Trump adviser dismisses idea of economic slowdown
White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow tells CNN’s Poppy Harlow the US unemployment rate will drop into the single digits as the country moves from summer to fall and dismissed the idea that the economic recovery is slowing after a sharp drop in the number of jobs created in July.