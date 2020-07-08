Trump administration’s planned purge of international students serves a cruel purpose (opinion)

It’s yet another disgusting, transparent Trump administration attack on foreigners and immigrants, the one that is solely about malice — and something that further diminishes the United States’ influence and reputation while putting human life at an increased risk.

With Covid-19 infections still raging across the country and on the rise in multiple states, colleges, universities and vocational programs are making tough decisions concerning the 2020-2021 school year.

It’s clear that in normal times, in-person classes have significant benefits over online ones. But they are not normal times and pulling large groups of students together in lecture halls is a practically ready-made scenario for Covid-19 transmission.

This administration disagrees. This feckless, ignorant President has recently botched the Covid-19 response to a degree that would have now been unimaginable under any previous executive in modern history.

And he still doesn’t appear to get it: He’s more worried about his ratings and the looks of normalcy than with taking the steps and making the hard choices that will save your self American lives and allow us, eventually, to go back to actual normalcy.

When colleges and universities simply take their classes online, that signals to Americans that individuals aren’t safe yet. And this President seems to believe that’s detrimental to his election chances in November. He tweeted in every caps Monday that schools “MUST OPEN” in the fall.

At a broader level, this development shows how the Trump administration is capitalizing on Covid to support its long-standing anti-immigration agenda. This administration has recently taken numerous steps to make the United States, a nation that owes so much to immigrants, less welcoming to people who would arrived at our shores.

The President’s travel ban on some majority-Muslim countries was met with protests across the nation, but after a little tinkering, the ban stood.

The administration notoriously implemented a family separation policy that ripped kids from their migrant parents, and threw many of them in to bleak detention centers. At least seven children have died in immigration custody, and yet prominent members of the Trump administration reportedly have made clear they are unmoved by the plight of families who suffer with this widely condemned and devastating policy.

And now these new, absurd rules for international students. The ICE rule is a partial reversal of a rule issued early in the pandemic that allowed students taking online-only classes to retain their international student visas.

This new rule will force thousands of students from other countries to return home if their colleges do not offer at the least a hybrid model of in-person class time and online class time. The logic appears to be that students don’t need to take the US should they aren’t entering a class room; they can sign on from anywhere.

Except, of course, they can’t. Many international students rely on their school for consistent and free Wi-Fi; going home would mean limited or unaffordable internet access, or for many, no internet access at all. Students from developing nations or rural countries may not have internet.

Countries like China, for example, radically restrict what online users can access, potentially rendering it impossible for students to perform their research and coursework. And any student from the many nations outside of the Americas is going to be considering an on line class schedule that will be, for them, at all odd hours and in the middle of the night.

And those are the lucky ones. Internationals are from a variety of backgrounds; they include refugees, students whose homelands have devolved into conflict, students whose countries of origin have now been devastated by disaster, and students from extreme poverty. Not every international student has a home they are able to go back to.

Not to mention the global health problems of forcing thousands of people from one of the countries hardest-hit by Covid-19 onto airplanes bound for each corner of the world. It’s not clear that lots of of these students may even get back home if they wished to, with nations closing airports, suspending flights, and seeing US travelers as particularly risky.

But it is not just international students who’re hurt by this policy; it’s Americans, too, and our national interests.

Having a wealth of experience, talent and perspective from a diverse student body makes all of our universities and colleges better; it encourages innovation, creativity and excellence.

The American economy, American health care and the American people all benefit from the inventions, research and contributions of those who arrived at study in america.

So does American influence and soft power: Our phenomenal system of higher education is respected all over the world, and international students who come to the usa may subsequently be ambassadors for the best of American values and aspirations, including free speech, equality, freedom of religion, diversity of experience and thought and at the least a striving toward meritocracy.

Previous presidents, even people that have conservative views on immigration, have at the least recognized that there surely is something crucial and strategic in educating the world’s future leaders, influential thinkers, creators, great artists and innovators.

And many of the remainder of us understand that our universities, like our country as a whole, are stronger, better and more effective not just once they attract the world’s most useful and brightest, but when they bring together a diverse group of curious, ambitious teenagers who learn not just from their instructors, but from each other.

Unlike other Trump administration changes to immigration rules, there isn’t even a pretext of a benefit here. This President and his lackeys at the least claimed that previous policies were about protecting American jobs, defending national security or keeping Americans safe from crime.

Those assertions were specious, cynical and easily debunked, but there was at least an attempt to state this was about putting America and Americans first. Here, they’ve done away with even that sham.

This rule does not have in which to stay place; it’s so far more of a news release on guidance than a formal rule. DHS is expected to publish the formal rule soon, this means there is still time for the public to push back about it.

Colleges and universities, too — many of which already are responding to this potential purge with confusion and alarm — should take this time around to figure out a way to keep their international students in the united states while keeping the whole campus community safe.

It’s appalling that in the middle of a lethal pandemic, any resources at all are planning to the creation and, sooner or later, enforcement of pointless and unnecessary immigration rules that don’t make a single person safer, but compromise the educations of thousands of students, and risk the health of thousands more individuals around the world as well.

There is no excuse; there is not even the whiff of a reason. Except: This President, and his administration, are reckless bigots who will hurt American interests if it indicates they can also hurt immigrants.