Trump Administration Weighs Replacing Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar

During the past few weeks, Azar has once in a while showed up at the everyday White House coronavirus news briefings and has been to a great extent sidelined from the reaction.

He managed that effort until February 26, when Vice President replaced him with Mike Pence during the anger regarding the proceeded with the absence of coronavirus testing and clashing messages from wellbeing authorities about the risk of the virus.

His office is as yet answerable for vital parts of the pandemic reaction, for example, driving the quest for medications and antibodies and conveying $100 billion worth of help to clinics that were designated by Congress.