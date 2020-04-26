Trump Administration Weighs Replacing Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar

White House authorities are talking about whether to supplant Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar as disappointments have developed over his way of dealing with the coronavirus crisis this year.
just as of his expulsion a week ago of a top vaccine official in his office, which caused a ruckus. A few top White House associates are examining Azar’s expulsion and have considered over potential substitutions. However, President Donald Trump has not said something, said five familiar people with the discussions who talked on the state of secrecy to be real to life.
It stays ambiguous whether Trump will need to replace his top health official in the midst of a pandemic since it could flag more tumult and unrest in the organization’s reaction, which has gone under rehashed fire.
Around 53,000 Americans have passed away of coronavirus, and more than 900,000 U.S. cases have been confirmed for as of Sunday.
During the past few weeks, Azar has once in a while showed up at the everyday White House coronavirus news briefings and has been to a great extent sidelined from the reaction.
He managed that effort until February 26, when Vice President replaced him with Mike Pence during the anger regarding the proceeded with the absence of coronavirus testing and clashing messages from wellbeing authorities about the risk of the virus.
His office is as yet answerable for vital parts of the pandemic reaction, for example, driving the quest for medications and antibodies and conveying $100 billion worth of help to clinics that were designated by Congress.
Representatives for the White House and HHS denied that Azar was in danger.
“The Department of Health and Human Services, under the leadership of Secretary Azar, continues to lead on a number of the President’s priorities. Any speculation about personnel is irresponsible and a distraction from our whole-of-government response to COVID-19,” White House spokesman Judd Deere stated.