Trump administration weighs blacklisting China’s chipmaker SMIC By Reuters

By Idrees Ali, Alexandra Alper and Karen Freifeld

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration is thinking about whether to include China’s leading chipmaker SMIC to a trade blacklist, a Defense Department authorities stated, as the United States intensifies its crackdown on Chinese business. A Pentagon spokesperson stated the Defense Department was dealing with other firms to identify whether to make the relocation versus Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (HK:-RRB-, which would require U.S. providers to look for a difficult-to-obtain license prior to delivering to the business.

SMIC stated in a declaration on Saturday it was “in complete shock” over the news however was open to interaction with U.S. federal government firms in hopes of solving any misconceptions. The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not react to ask for remark.

Earlier today, the Pentagon made a proposition to location SMIC on the entity list to the End User Committee, a panel led by the Commerce Department that likewise consists of the State and Energy Departments and makes choices about entity listings, an individual knowledgeable about the matter stated. It was unclear whether the other firms supported the strategy.

The Trump administration has actually typically utilized the entity list – which now …