Trump administration to withdraw controversial nominee for Bureau of Land Management

Pendley, a conservative activist, analyst and legal representative, was designated by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt as BLM’s acting director in July 2019.

In other remarks uncovered by CNN’s KFile, Pendley has actually formerly mentioned an anti-Muslim figure to claim Islam was at war with the United States, compared undocumented immigrants to cancer and blamed them for illness.

Sen Tom Udall, the leading Democrat on the Senate Appropriations subcommittee with oversight of the Department of the Interior, called for his elimination as acting director after news of the withdrawal of Pendley’s election ended up being public.

“Pendley never should have been nominated, and the fact that he was shows you what you need to know about this administration’s conservation priorities. He should not be allowed to continue in this role in an acting, unconfirmed capacity,” the New Mexico Democrat stated in a declaration. “It’s time for DOI (to) stand up for our public lands and our trust and treaty obligations to Tribes.”

The news was likewise hailed by ecological groups consisting of the worldwide not-for-profitNatural Resources Defense Council

“Good riddance to a racist who has no business managing our public lands … And he should be removed from his acting role immediately,” stated John Bowman, handling director of federal government affairs for NRDC, in a declaration onSaturday

Earthjustice, an ecological law company, likewise …