Trump Administration to restore partial funding to WHO

US President Donald Trump’s administration is about to restore partial funding to the World Health Organisation, Fox News reported late on Friday, citing a draft letter.

The Trump administration will “agree to pay up to what China pays in assessed contributions” to the WHO, Fox News reported, quoting from the letter.

Mr Trump suspended US contributions to the WHO on April 14, accusing it of selling China’s “disinformation” concerning the coronavirus outbreak and saying his administration would launch a overview of the organisation. WHO officers denied the claims and China has insisted it was clear and open.

The United States was the WHO’s greatest donor. If the US matches China’s contribution, because the Fox report provides, its new funding stage shall be about one-tenth of its earlier funding quantity of about $400 million per yr.