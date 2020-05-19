Trump administration to extend border and travel restrictions related to coronavirus

The newest slate of restrictions point out that whereas the United States strikes towards reopening, the federal authorities is just not prepared to ease measures put in place in March that largely sealed off the US to stem the unfold of Covid-19. The strict guidelines even have the impact of continuous to curb immigration to the US.

The US was not alone in shuttering its borders in response to the outbreak. Around the world, international locations, together with these neighboring the US, additionally restricted who might cross by way of. Since first implementing the measures, the Trump administration has extended them once , in April.

“Those restrictions do expire here on the 21st of May. We will likely look at expanding those restrictions, as the country continues to be a phased opening approach, state-by-state, governor-by-governor, so we’re taking a look at that as well,” appearing Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf informed reporters final week.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau additionally advised final week that the US-Canada border would probably stay closed by way of June. The settlement because it stands forbids any non-essential travel, though industrial visitors continues.

CNN reached out to the White House and the Department of Homeland Security for remark. The limits of travel on the US northern and southern borders are one in every of a sequence of modifications related to the pandemic. In March, the Trump administration additionally invoked a public well being regulation, citing the coronavirus, that allowed for the swift removing of migrants apprehended on the border — a transfer that raised issues amongst officers concerned in compiling information who believed it to be pushed by political motivations. That order can also be anticipated to be prolonged. The guidelines curbing immigration have raised concern amongst immigrant advocates, attorneys and public well being consultants who argue restrictions seem to be supposed to halt immigration, not to serve a public well being objective. On Monday, greater than two dozen well being consultants at main public well being faculties, medical faculties and hospitals solid doubt in regards to the foundation of these restrictions. “The nation’s public health laws should not be used as a pretext for overriding humanitarian laws and treaties that provide life-saving protections to refugees seeking asylum and unaccompanied children,” they said in a letter to the Health and Human Services Department. Stephen Miller, Trump’s lead immigration adviser and the architect of the President’s hardline immigration agenda, has beforehand tried to use ailments, like influenza and the mumps, as grounds to tighten the border , in accordance to a former administration official. Behind the scenes, the push to restrict immigration through the coronavirus pandemic has been led by Miller, in accordance to administration officers. After the President’s April proclamation limiting inexperienced playing cards, Miller solid the transfer as a primary step towards lowering the circulate of immigrants coming into the United States. Since then, aides have been growing follow-up actions that would restrict the variety of visitor employees, which have been a key exemption from the primary motion. Among the classes being raised are H-1B visas supposed for extremely expert employees and H-2B visas, which permit employers to deliver international employees to the United States for momentary non-agricultural jobs, comparable to landscaping, hospitality and different industries. The suspension of the Optional Practical Training program, which permits international college students to be briefly employed in a job within the US related to their space of research can also be being thought of, in accordance to a supply conversant in the discussions. Together, the sequence of modifications by the administration have severely restricted entry to the US. Under the stringent border management measures related to coronavirus, only two migrants seeking humanitarian protections on the border have been permitted to stay within the US, in accordance to US Citizenship and Immigration Services information, which was first reported by The Washington Post. Customs and Border Protection, the company tasked with US border safety, referred 59 migrants to USCIS, which processes asylum claims, who expressed worry of torture in the event that they have been to be returned. Under the brand new coverage barring most migrants on the border, the brink to be exempted from expulsion is a declare below the Convention Against Torture, in accordance to a Homeland Security official. Previously, different asylum claims could be reviewed, however amid the pandemic, the administration has additional restricted entry to humanitarian protections for migrants, claiming it’s within the curiosity of public well being. In April, the overwhelming majority of migrants apprehended on the southern border have been swiftly faraway from the US, together with youngsters. Of the 15,862 individuals apprehended on the southern border in April, 14,416 have been rapidly expelled from the US below a public well being order, in accordance to CBP information.

CNN’s Paula Newton contributed to this report.

Source link