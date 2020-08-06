Trump administration taking unusual steps to put its stamp on Postal Service ahead of November elections

And in another indication of Mnuchin’s participation in the Postal Service’s negotiations, the Treasury secretary got instructions from the USPS Board of Governors to talk about the consultation of DeJoy as postmaster basic previously this year, a source acquainted with the matter informed CNN, an irregular plan that has actually not occurred in previous visits.

In heated conversations with DeJoy on Wednesday, Democrats required that the Postal Service repeal lowerings that have actually slowed the mail currently, months prior to the Novemberelections Minority Leader Chuck Schumer informed CNN on Thursday that Democrats called on DeJoy “to pull back on these cutbacks on overtime and employees, so all the mail can be delivered on time on Election Day.”

“We pushed it. It’s gotta be 100%, not 94%, not 97%,” Schumer stated, including: “We don’t fully trust them — with everything Trump has said about the Post Office — and they’re Trump appointees.” In a letter to DeJoy on Thursday, Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated the postmaster general had actually verified the lowerings in their Wednesday conference, and they once again called on him to reverse them. “At this conference, you verified that, contrary to specific previous rejections and declarations lessening these modifications, the Postal Service just recently set up functional modifications quickly after you presumed the position of PostmasterGeneral These modifications consist of decreases of overtime accessibility, constraints on additional mail transport journeys, screening of brand-new mail sorting and …

