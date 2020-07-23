Trump administration shuttered Chinese consulate in Houston due to targeting of US energy firms: sources

CHINA THREATENS RETALIATION AFTER US ORDERS CLOSURE OF HOUSTON CONSULATE

The Chinese authorities bring this out, according to sources, were based mainly in the Houston consulate.

The info follows the State Department declared Wednesday that the administration was closing the consulate due to increased espionage activity.

The U.S. directed the closure of the consulate in Houston onTuesday By Wednesday, the Chinese federal government stated that they had actually been advised to do so without caution, thoughSen Marco Rubio, R-Fla, the acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, stated that the relocation was “long overdue.”

“#China’s Houston consulate is a massive spy center, forcing it to close is long overdue,” Rubio tweeted, explaining it as a “central node” of the Chinese Communist Party’s spy operations.

“This needed to happen,” he tweeted.

RUBIO: CONSULATE IN HOUSTIN WAS ‘A HUGE SPY CENTER’

China called the closure an “extraordinary escalation” by the United States and threatened to strike back, according to the South China Morning Post.

“China demands the U.S. revoke the wrong decision. If the U.S. went ahead, China would take necessary countermeasures,” stated Chinese foreign ministry representative Wang Wenbin.

State Department representative Morgan Ortagus stated in a declaration to Fox News that the closure instruction was provided “to secure American copyright and Americans’ personal info.”

The U.S. “will not tolerate the PRC’s violations of our sovereignty and intimidation of our people, just as we have not tolerated the PRC’s unfair trade practices, theft of American jobs, and other egregious behavior,” she included. “President Trump demands fairness and reciprocity in U.S.-China relations.”

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer and The Associated Press contributed to this report.