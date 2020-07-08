Trump administration scraps plan to reintroduce grizzlies to Northern Washington

The Trump administration reversed a long-time plan to reintroduce grizzly bears into the North Cascades region of Northern Washington State after cattle ranchers as well as other local people focused on the animals and said they did not want them back.

Department of the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt on Tuesday said grizzlies won’t be reintroduced in to the area as area of the final rule making decision on the North Cascades Ecosystem Grizzly Bear Restoration Plan.

The decision comes after ‘reviewing hundreds of local public comments, and hosting a public comment listening session in Okanogan County last year,’ said Republican Representative Dan Newhouse of Washington, in a released statement.

‘DOI has figured grizzly bears will not be introduced into the North Cascades Ecosystem,’ Newhouse said. ‘Homeowners, farmers, ranchers, and small business owners inside our rural communities were loud and clear: We usually do not want grizzly bears in North Central Washington.’

The North Cascades, part of the Cascade Range of western North America, is known as a prime habitat for grizzlies, nevertheless the animals never have been spotted in the region considering that the mid-1990s, Huffington Post reports.

It is estimated that only about 10 grizzlies currently inhabit the region. Hunters and land development have been blamed for shrinking the grizzly bear populace, which used to be in the tens of thousands over the US.

There are about 1500 of the animals left, mostly in Montana, Idaho, Washington and Wyoming, reports Huffington Post.

A years-long effort started beneath the Obama administration aimed to reintroduce the animals in to the North Cascades region.

The plan had argued that allowing the bear’s disappearance from the area would threaten the ecosystem.

Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who brought back the plan in March 2018, at the time said, ‘restoring the grizzly bear to the North Cascades ecosystem could be the American conservation ethic come to life.’

He added that the losing the animal from the area would ‘rob the spot of an icon.’

However, his surprise support for the plan drew complaints from local people in the region, including from cattle ranchers. ‘What the hell do we do? We thought we had some body on our side now Zinke pulls this on us,’ rancher Craig Verasjka, who voted for President Donald Trump, told NPR during the time.

‘We’re not happy,’ added the rancher, who worried his cattle might have been threatened by some 200 grizzlies that the plan was proposing to move into the Cascades.

The rancher said the move might have been ‘catastrophic’ as the bears, known predators, might have killed his cows or leave them too stressed for breeding, NPR reports.

Supporters of the plan’s reversal expressed disappointment over Tuesday’s announcement.

‘Grizzly bears only occupy significantly less than 5 percent of their historic range, and the North Cascades gifts prime habitat for grizzly bears,’ Andrea Zaccardi, a senior attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, told Huffington Post.

‘Their recovery there’s critical to the overall recovery of grizzly bears in the usa.’

Hunters in Alaska, under a previous Trump administration decision, were allowed to resort to baiting techniques which were previously barred.

The administration in June overturned a rule banning the ‘inhumane’ techniques, which include baiting hibernating grizzlies with grease-soaked doughnuts and butchering sleeping wolf pups inside their dens.

Under the newest National Park Service rule, effective starting Thursday, hunting on natural preserves in Alaska will soon be controlled by the state.

The new ruling permits the hunting of bears and wolves of any ages, whilst in their dens, and through the months the caretaker weans her young.

Bears can be dazzled using artificial lights or lured out of hibernation with bacon-glazed doughnuts and chased down by ferocious dogs.

The ruling will even allow hunters to shoot caribou from motorboats because they swim.

The reversal of the Obama-era ban will let the killing of the previously-protected animals on millions of acres of Alaska’s national parks.