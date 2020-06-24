Trump administration says it won’t carry out a nuclear weapons test ‘at this time’

“We made very clear, as we have from the moment we adopted a testing moratorium in 1992, that we maintain and will maintain the ability to conduct nuclear tests if we see any reason to do so, whatever that reason may be,” said Marshall Billingslea, the top US envoy for nuclear negotiations, as that he spoke to reporters on Wednesday. “But that said, I am unaware of any particular reason to test at this stage.”

The top nuclear negotiator said the Russians had asked him about the chance of a US nuclear test during their meetings, based on a media report about a test being discussed by US officials last month.

“I won’t shut the door on it, because why would we,” Billingslea said.

President Donald Trump has made it a priority to strike a nuclear handle China and Russia. Despite Trump claiming the Chinese have cited interest in participating, Beijing has repeatedly refused invitations to take part in the discussions.

The US did not convince China to attend nuclear talks this week in Vienna. Billingslea said it was “regrettable” that they didn’t attend and said that Beijing comes with an “obligation” to negotiate. “It is incumbent on the Chinese upon themselves to recognize that they have an obligation to negotiate with us and the Russians in good faith. And we intend to hold them to that obligation,” Billingslea said. Billingslea said the US has briefed other nations on US intelligence regarding China’s nuclear program. He wouldn’t normally give details but predicted a “tidal wave” of growing international pressure on China to join the negotiations. “China cannot be allowed to completely derail and upend the strategic stability and security that was achieved over many, many decades of arms control negotiations and agreements,” Billingslea said. “But yet that is precisely what they are threatening to do with their buildup.” China is engaged in a “rapid buildup” with its crash nuclear program aimed at achieving “nuclear parity” with the US and Russia, Billingslea claimed. China currently has far fewer nuclear weapons compared to the stockpiles of the cold war foes. The US and Russia both have at least 5,000 nuclear warheads while it is estimated that China only has about 320, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). The Trump administration has focused on developing some new nuclear weapons. The US military deployed a new submarine-launched low-yield nuclear weapon earlier this year , the first new US nuclear weapon in decades. The weapon was called for in the Trump administration’s 2018 Nuclear Posture Review, which warned that adversaries may believe they are able to use a smaller nuclear weapon contrary to the US or its allies without anxiety about the US launching a nuclear retaliation because of American weapons being disproportionately more destructive. The Pentagon sees the weapon development as critical to countering the threat posed by Russia’s arsenal of smaller tactical nukes. But the rhetoric from Trump administration officials continues to pay attention to China. In Vienna, Billingslea tweeted photos of the Chinese flags at the negotiating dining table in front of vacant seats despite the fact that there was no expectation that the Chinese would attend the talks, and despite Russians being opposed to the move that the Chinese called “performance art.” “The point was made that unfortunately China stood us all up and that is regrettable,” Billingslea said, adding that the US brought flags from all three nations to the meetings. The Trump administration has pulled out of a amount of nuclear agreements with Russia in the last couple of years. The New START Treaty, the last legally binding agreement limiting US and Russian nuclear arsenals, is still set up but is placed to expire in less than a year. The US would be ready to accept extending the treaty for under the 5 years but — calling it an “antiquated cold war construct” — Billingslea said the US would only accomplish that if there clearly was progress on getting China to the table. He added there could be still another round of talks by the end of July or beginning of August, and said he hoped China would attend.





