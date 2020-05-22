Trump administration prepares to leave Open Skies Treaty – Armenian News

The Trump administration has made a remaining choice to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, sources confirmed to Defense News on Thursday.

The information was confirmed by US President Donald Trump noon, adopted by a proper announcement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the administration will make a proper notification on Friday, kicking off a six-month clock earlier than a proper exit happens.

“We may, however, reconsider our withdrawal should Russia return to full compliance with the Treaty,” Pompeo mentioned in an announcement.

What “full compliance” means, nevertheless, is unclear. Chris Ford, assistant secretary of state for worldwide safety and nonproliferation, informed reporters there are “many variables” as to what that may entail, significantly as various American complaints about Russian actions contain behaviors that, Ford acknowledged, are “not in fact violations of the treaty.”

As an instance of the latter, Ford pointed to restrictions on flights over Kaliningrad. Russia has prior to now restricted the size of flights over the town, which isn’t a direct violation however contradicts the boldness-constructing nature of the settlement, Ford mentioned.