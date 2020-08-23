Trump administration moves to advance coronavirus treatment, possible vaccine

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: U.S. President Trump addresses 2020 Council for National Policy conference in Arlington, Virginia



(Reuters) – The Trump administration prepares emergency situation approval of a brand-new coronavirus healing treatment and is thinking about fast-tracking a vaccine established in Britain, according to media reports on Sunday, the day prior to the start of the Republican National Convention.

President Donald Trump later Sunday will reveal the emergency situation permission of convalescent plasma for COVID-19, a treatment that currently has actually been provided to more than 70,000 clients, the Washington Post reported (https://wapo.st/2FR4Azi), mentioning authorities knowledgeable about the choice.

The action will be highlighted at a press conference arranged for 5:30 p.m. EDT (2130 GMT), the paper stated.

A White House representative decreased to talk about the Post story. But White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted early on Sunday that Trump’s press conference would cover “a major therapeutic breakthrough on the China Virus”.

Trump likewise tweeted: “Important White House News Conference at 5:30 (sharp) today. Very good news!”

The White House likewise decreased talk about a different report in the Financial Times that the administration is thinking about fast-tracking an …