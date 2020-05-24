Trump administration likely to announce travel restrictions to Brazil because of coronavirus spike

O’Brien, throughout an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation,” stated the administration is likely to decide about proscribing travel to Brazil on Sunday, and stated White House officers “hope that will be temporary.” He stated the White House would “take a look at the other countries on a country by country basis” in that area.

“We didn’t know at the time but we later learned that the Chinese continued to allow people to travel from Wuhan to Europe,” he stated.