Trump administration likely to announce travel restrictions to Brazil because of coronavirus spike

O’Brien, throughout an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation,” stated the administration is likely to decide about proscribing travel to Brazil on Sunday, and stated White House officers “hope that will be temporary.” He stated the White House would “take a look at the other countries on a country by country basis” in that area.
“We didn’t know at the time but we later learned that the Chinese continued to allow people to travel from Wuhan to Europe,” he stated.
Coronavirus has but to peak in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest and worst-infected big city, however the well being care system is already starting to break down. As the disaster deepens and the quantity of deaths proceed to rise, President Jair Bolsonaro is urging companies to reopen. He opposes many governors who’re stressing social distancing measures to sluggish the unfold.
Far from hospitals, Brazil’s indigenous people are dying at an alarming charge. The demise toll is double that of the remaining of Brazil’s inhabitants, in accordance to the advocacy group Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil.
APIB has recorded greater than 980 formally confirmed circumstances of coronavirus and at the very least 125 deaths, which suggests a mortality charge of 12.6% — in contrast to the nationwide charge of 6.4%.