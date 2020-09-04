Trump administration issues directive aimed at enhancing cybersecurity in space

Today, the Trump administration released its fifth Space Policy Directive, this one created to come up with a list of finest practices for the space market on how to secure their spacecraft from cyber hazards. The objective is to motivate the federal government and space market to produce their space cars with cybersecurity strategies in location, including tools like file encryption software application and other defenses when creating, structure, and running their cars.

Senior administration authorities, speaking on background, declared that concentrating on cybersecurity in space is essential today, as there are growing hazards to space hardware from foreign foes. “These threats are diverse and complex, and robust public-private cooperation to enhance the security and resilience of an infrastructure is key to our efforts,” one authorities stated.

When asked what particular kinds of hazards were of issue, the authorities would not talk specifics. “Suffice to say that they do occur, and they occur with concerning regularity, such that this… set of cybersecurity principles was important,” an authorities stated on background. The authorities indicated a recent report from the Defense Department detailing military and security advancements within China over the in 2015. The report described China’s growing space …