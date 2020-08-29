Trump administration halts election security briefings for Congress, citing leaks By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe shows up on Capitol Hill in Washington in July



By Brad Heath

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States’ leading intelligence workplace informed legislators it will mainly stop holding in-person briefings on election security, authorities stated on Saturday, indicating it does not trust legislators to keep the info trick.

President Donald Trump’s brand-new director of nationwide intelligence, John Ratcliffe, alerted the House and Senate intelligence panels on Friday that it would send out written reports rather, offering legislators less chance to press for information as theNov 3 election techniques. An authorities in Ratcliffe’s workplace, speaking on the condition of privacy, stated it was “concerned about unauthorized disclosures of sensitive information following recent briefings.”

The relocation drew a heated rejoinder from House Democrats, who have actually concentrated on foreign efforts to sway the governmental election in 2016 and once again this year.

“This is a shocking abdication of its lawful responsibility to keep the Congress currently informed, and a betrayal of the public’s right to know how foreign powers are trying to subvert our democracy,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Intelligence Committee …