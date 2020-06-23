Trump administration announces rule limiting asylum seekers’ ability to gain work permits

TRUMP SIGNS ORDER EXPANDING IMMIGRATION RESTRICTIONS TO ADD H-1B, OTHER GUEST WORKER PROGRAMS

While it does not alter asylum eligibility criteria, it lengthens the full time asylum seekers must wait until obtaining employment authorization from 150 days to a year, and bars altogether those who crossed into the country illegally.

It also bars those individuals who have failed to file for asylum within 12 months of their entry into the U.S. until their eligibility is judged by an immigration judge or USCIS, and will terminate authorization each time a denial of asylum is manufactured final.

Officials say it restores integrity to the asylum system and deters frivolous applications.

“For too long, frivolous & fraudulent asylum claims have been used by illegal aliens to obtain work authorization,” Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement. “This abuse of the system is unfair to legitimate asylum seekers, diminishes job opportunities for Americans, & disrespects the rule of law.”

The rule, which will get into effect on Aug. 25, comes ahead of President Trump’s visit to the wall at the southern border — that has formed a vital part of his push to control illegal immigration.

He will be moving in order to mark that more than 200 miles of new or replacement wall have been constructed.

The rule was announced exactly the same day as Trump signed an executive order expanding immigration restrictions to add a range of guest worker programs, in order to prioritize Americans getting jobs once the economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.