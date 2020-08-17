Trump administration announces plans to drill in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

By
Jackson Delong
-

Bernhardt stated a future lease of the federally-owned land will make the whole 1.5 million acre Coastal Plain location readily available.

Bernhardt stated the statement “marks a new chapter in American energy independence” and forecasted it might “create thousands of new jobs.”

Drilling in these questionable locations of the Alaskan arctic has actually long been questionable. A 2017 law needed the department to hold 2 lease sales in the refuge by 2024. A date for those sales has actually not yet been set, Bernahrdt stated.

Bernhardt informed The Wall Street Journal, which initially reported on the plans, that authorizing the program would enable oil leases “right around the end of the year.”

Republican Alaskan legislators,Sens Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski andRep Don Young, applauded the choice.

“This is a capstone moment in our decades-long push to allow for the responsible development of a small part of Alaska’s 1002 Area,” Murkowski stated in a declarationMonday “Through this program, we will build on our already-strong record of an increasingly minimal footprint for responsible resource development.”

This is a breaking story and will be upgraded.

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 24

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR