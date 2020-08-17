Trump administration announces plans to drill in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

Bernhardt stated a future lease of the federally-owned land will make the whole 1.5 million acre Coastal Plain location readily available.

Bernhardt stated the statement “marks a new chapter in American energy independence” and forecasted it might “create thousands of new jobs.”

Drilling in these questionable locations of the Alaskan arctic has actually long been questionable. A 2017 law needed the department to hold 2 lease sales in the refuge by 2024. A date for those sales has actually not yet been set, Bernahrdt stated.

Bernhardt informed The Wall Street Journal , which initially reported on the plans, that authorizing the program would enable oil leases “right around the end of the year.”