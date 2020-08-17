Trump administration announces plans to drill in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

Bernhardt stated a future lease of the federally-owned land will make the whole 1.5 million acre Coastal Plain location readily available.
Bernhardt stated the statement “marks a new chapter in American energy independence” and forecasted it might “create thousands of new jobs.”
Drilling in these questionable locations of the Alaskan arctic has actually long been questionable. A 2017 law needed the department to hold 2 lease sales in the refuge by 2024. A date for those sales has actually not yet been set, Bernahrdt stated.
Republican Alaskan legislators,Sens Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski andRep Don Young, applauded the choice.
“This is a capstone moment in our decades-long push to allow for the responsible development of a small part of Alaska’s 1002 Area,” Murkowski stated in a declarationMonday “Through this program, we will build on our already-strong record of an increasingly minimal footprint for responsible resource development.”
This is a breaking story and will be upgraded.