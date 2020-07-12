Trump administration announces 25 percent tariff on $1.3B in French handbags, cosmetics, other goods

Senate Finance Chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa., in addition to ranking fellow member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., reinforced the president’s decision in a shared assertion, according to Politico.

“Retaliatory tariffs aren’t ideal but the French government’s refusal to back down from its unilateral imposition of unfair and punitive taxes on U.S. companies leaves our government with no choice,” the statement read.

The White House opened an investigation to the tax a year ago, before it had been signed directly into law, to ascertain whether or not it “unfairly targets American companies.”

The Office of typically the United States Trade Representative found the tax in order to be “unreasonable or discriminatory” in addition to said that “burdens or restricts U.S. commerce.”

It also mentioned it needs France to get approximately $450 million in taxes coming from U.H. companies with regard to activities in the course of 2020, and also $500 , 000, 000 for actions in 2021.

Trump tweeted concerning the tax right after the statement of the vertueux in 2019 and falsely accused France associated with stepping away from line.

“France just put a digital tax on our great American technology companies,” this individual wrote in July 2019. “If anybody taxes them, it should be their home Country, the USA. We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron’s foolishness shortly. I’ve always said American wine is better than French wine!”

Trade officials will certainly continue to keep track of the situation using their counterparts in France and can suggest adjustments to the industry action if required.

