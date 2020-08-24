Trump accuses Democrats of trying to ‘steal the election’

Donald Trump implicated Democrats of trying to “steal the election” throughout an unscheduled look at the Republican National Convention soon after he got the celebration’s governmental election onMonday

In a surprise address on the very first day of the celebration’s convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, Mr Trump restored his unverified attacks on ballot by mail in front of a little crowd of delegates who welcomed his remarks with whooping and cheering.

Mr Trump stated: “This is stealing millions of votes. We’re going to win this election. The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election.”

In a break with custom, the Republican celebration carried out a roll call of delegates throughout the day instead of waiting up until the night, and Mr Trump appeared on phase soon after clinching the 1,276 votes required to safe the election.

The president argued that his advocates were more passionate about his candidateship than the Democrats had to do with Mr Biden– duplicating an argument he has actually typically made to Republicans who fret about his survey numbers.