Trump accused of tear-gassing peaceful protesters ‘for a photo-op’ at nearby church

As Donald Trump instructed the nation he would shield peaceful protesters in a speech at the White House’s Rose Garden on Monday, regulation enforcement officers roughly 100 yards to the north unloaded tear fuel, rubber bullets, and flash bangs to disperse peaceful protesters by Lafayette Square in Washington, DC, so the president may stroll to St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photograph op.

The transfer by regulation enforcement to clear the president’s secure passage to the famed church, executed across the time of DC’s citywide 7 p.m. curfew on Monday, enraged Democratic lawmakers and different commentators.

“Donald Trump just tear-gassed peaceful protesters for a photo op,” California Senator Kamala Harris tweeted.





“The point was the tear gas. Not the photo op. If you haven’t figured that out, you haven’t been paying attention for 3 years,” Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy tweeted.

Over the final a number of days, 1000’s of Americans have taken to the streets of the most important cities within the US to protest police brutality after an unarmed black man in Minneapolis, George Floyd, died on 25 May whereas a white police officer knelt on his neck.

An post-mortem report launched on Monday discovered Mr Floyd died of asphyxiation at the scene of his dying.

The police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged at the state stage with third-degree homicide.

Since Friday, 1000’s of individuals have flocked to the White House and nearby Lafayette Square to protest Mr Floyd’s dying and systemic racism in American regulation enforcement. Demonstrators and regulation enforcement bought entangled in sporadic clashes all through the weekend, prompting town’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, to institute a citywide 7 p.m. curfew that can final by means of Tuesday.

