Trump abruptly leaves coronavirus briefing after shooting near White House

President Donald Trump is being eliminated from the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington on Monday, August 10

After being abruptly hurried out of the White House press briefing Monday, President Trump returned to the briefing space, stating the circumstance “seems to be very well under control.”

He informed press reporters that he had actually been accompanied out of the briefing since there was a shooting beyond the White House.

“I’d like to thank the Secret Service for doing their always quick and very effective work, but there was an actual shooting, and somebody’s been taken to the hospital. I don’t know the condition of the person. Seems that the person was shot by Secret Service, so we’ll see what happens,” Trump stated.

Asked by CNN’s Jeremy Diamond if he was required to the bunker under the White House, Trump responded, “no, we were taken just out to the oval office.”

The President was likewise asked if he was rattled, he stated, “I don’t know, do I seem rattled?”

“I feel very safe with the Secret Service, they’re fantastic people, they’re the best of the best, they’re highly trained,” Trump informed press reporters. “They just wanted me to step aside for a little while just to make sure that everything was clear outside.”

The suspect shot by Secret Service did not breach “anything,” Trump included.

“I don’t know if he was close or not, he or she,” the President stated. He included that he had “such …