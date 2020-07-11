Trump 2020 spokesman says Roger Stone commutation done to correct the ‘partisanship of the past’

“We now know the campaign was spied upon, wiretapped, authorized by the previous administration,” that he added. “We wouldn’t know, if Donald Trump hadn’t been elected, that [former FBI Director James] Comey and [former Director of National Intelligence James] Clapper and [ former CIA Director John] Brennan were all lying in front of Congress.

“And in other ways, we wouldn’t know the names Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, the two lovers that conspired to take down a president with an insurance policy,” Gidley went on. “We wouldn’t know any of that had Donald Trump not been elected.

“Now we do, and I think the president’s doing the right thing by trying to right some of the wrongs of the partisanship of the past,” Gidley concluded.

The White House announced Friday evening that Trump had commuted the “unjust sentence” of Stone, just days before the longtime political operative was slated to report to prison to serve more than 3 years for charges stemming from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Gidley also discussed Trump’s declare that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden “plagiarized” parts of his economic plan from the president, hinting at past accusations that have dogged the former vice president.

“He plagiarized a couple of words from the president’s past, but he’s plagiarizing the policies from socialists like Bernie Sanders and [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] and Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Elizabeth Warren,” Gidley said. “His policies are going to be so detrimental to this country.”

“We don’t have to guess what a Biden economy looks like,” the press secretary continued. “We just lived through it for the past eight years, 850,000 jobs lost just from NAFTA alone, 70,000 manufacturing plants closed. Millions of jobs lost because of his relationship with China, because of his defense of China.

“We also don’t have to guess how our cities and streets would look if Joe Biden were president,” Gidley added. “We saw rioters and looters drag innocent Americans just trying to defend their companies out in to the streets, beat them within an inch of their lives, left to lie in a pool of their own blood.

“Joe Biden said nothing when churches were burned, when stores were looted … He said nothing about that. So you don’t have to guess what would happen in this country. We’ve already seen it happen.”

