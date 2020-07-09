Truffle farmer who spent a decade nurturing prized spores is giving away his luxury crop for FREE

A truffle farmer who spent a decade nurturing his prized spores is now giving away his luxury crop for free because that he cannot sell to Covid-hit restaurants.

Mike Collison from Stapleton, Shropshire, is handing out his costly yield to locals so it does not go to waste, as restaurants are still reeling from the herpes virus outbreak.

He said £30,000 worth of the underground fungus is ‘rotting in the ground’, as it turns ‘totally unsaleable and worthless’.

Farmer Mike Collison, 59, from Shropshire near Shrewsbury has been left with a bumper crop that is likely to waste at the potential loss of £30,000 as restaurants have only just reopened

Mr Collison told the BBC: ‘As you can observe this truffle is totally rotten, totally unsaleable and worthless.

‘I would expect to get about 100 kilos off this orchard – £30,000 currently rotting in the ground.’

Speaking along with his dog Oscar, who smells out the truffles, he continued: ‘So this 1 is a good truffle, smells nice and earthy, solid, and that is a very saleable truffle.

‘I now let them have to locals in the village and probably about 50 people in this village now have tried truffles who haven’t had them before, and I’ve maybe not had a complaint yet.’

The farmer’s neighbour, Suzy Brander, said: ‘This morning we’d truffles and we also had them yesterday aswell in an omelette. They’re really nice, a really lovely flavour, quite earthy, a little bit different.’

Mr Collison added: ‘I’m optimistic that we will sell some come September, October time. Quite exactly how many we will sell will depend on coronavirus and how that pans out in the foreseeable future.’

Mr Collison with his dog Oscar, who sniffs out the truffles. The farmer is offering his expensive yield to locals in his village so it does not go to waste

Oscar smelling out the truffles in the farmer’s orchard. Mr Collison said there are ‘about 50 people in this village now have tried truffles who haven’t had them before’

It comes as Britons will get 50 per cent off the cost of most meals when dining out from Monday to Wednesday in August, under Rishi Sunak’s new scheme.

It means an £80 restaurant bill for a category of four would come to £40. But a couple spending £45 would pay £25.

Soft drinks will undoubtedly be included in the deal but alcohol will not, and meals should be consumed on the premises so takeaway food will not count.

However, the Government is already which makes it easier for pubs, restaurants and cafes to turn walkways, terraces as well as car parks into outdoor seating areas.

Britons could possibly get 50 percent off the price of most dishes when eating out from Monday to Wednesday in August, under Rishi Sunak’s plan (receipt authorized by Chancellor, pictured)

The Eat Out to be able to Help Out discount can be utilized ‘unlimited times’.

Officials had regarded as dishing out there vouchers to be able to everyone, nevertheless decided it might lead to an elevated risk of scams and would certainly take longer to manage.

Businesses will need to sign-up on the Government website to consider part, together with full particulars due to end up being published in a few days.

Mr Sunak stated yesterday: ‘This moment is unique, we have to be innovative.

‘To get clients back into dining places, cafes in addition to pubs in addition to protect the particular 1.8million people who work in these people, for the particular month regarding August we are going to give everybody in the country a great Eat Out to Help Out lower price.’