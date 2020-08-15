True Wireless Earbuds with Microphone, Balhvit Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earphones 40H Playtime Charging Case, Waterproof IPX6 Bluetooth Earbuds, Hi-Fi Stereo Headphones, Wireless Headsets for Sport/Work



Adopting 13mm large size speaker drivers, let you immerse yourself in the exceptional deep bass and crystal crisp treble.

Type-C Quick Charge, 1 hour of battery charging gives you 5 hours of audio. Earbuds can be recharged 6-7 additional times (35 hours) in the charging case. Total playtime is up to 40 hours. Feel free to enjoy your music on the go.

Wanna work efficiently in a noise environment, simply pick both earbuds as the binaural stereo mode. Wanna answer phone with one earbud while driving, just take either one to answer, There are microphones on both earbuds.

Come with compact size charging case, you can carry it around and charge it anywhere, enjoying cable-free. 4 g weight earbuds make it comfortable enough to wear for hours without pain and fatigue.

Ergonomics design let ear pods fit snugly in your ear canal when you are constantly moving. Best gift to the kid, traveler, fitness enthusiast and people working from home.

IPX6 water-resistant protects your Bluetooth earbuds from sweat and rain. It can be used in all weather conditions and an intensive exercise, like running, Pilate, yoga and hiking. (not for swimming).

Multi-Function



Answer/end a call: short click one earbud.

Reject a call: double click one earbud.

Play/ pause music: short click one earbud.

Previous song: double click the left earbud.

Next song: double click the right earbud.

Volume +: Triple click the right earbud.

Volume -: Triple click the left earbud.

Active Siri: long press one earbud for 2 sec.

Package Contents

1*Pair Earbuds

1*Charging Case

1*Type-C Cable

1*User Manual

How to connect with your Bluetooth device？

1. First-time use -take out 2 wireless Bluetooth headphones from the charging case, enter mobile phone Bluetooth setting, choose “BS5” to pair the earbuds, they will connect with your mobile phone automatically.

2. Second-time use – just take out sport Ear buds from the charging case, they will connect with your previous Bluetooth device automatically.

(Note: Flashing lights blue and red means that the earbuds are searching a Bluetooth device. Once they connect successfully, the flashing light will be off)

Why your left or right earbuds isn’t working?

Fail to pairing

1. Recharge the case and the earbuds (make sure that there is light on the case and the earbuds, otherwise the resetting may not be successful);

2. Clear all “BS5” displayed on your phone or other paired device list

3. Take out the earbuds from the case and press the touch control 10 seconds to turn off.

4. Place the earbuds back into the case for 10 seconds.

5. Take the earbuds out of the case at the same time and they will pair with each other automatically (both earbuds flashes red and blue)

6. Search Bluetooth devices on your devices and choose “BS5”

Why the wireless earphone don’t recharge？

1.There is a static sticker on the charging connector at the bottom of stem. Please tear the static stickers before using the Earbuds.

2.Make sure that there is no fluff and debris stuck in the input of the charging case

3.Try a different Type-C charging cable or adapter.

(Note: When the charing case is fully charged, the charing indicator is always on orange.)

